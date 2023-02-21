Atsu’s demise: Let’s not question God - NDC man

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Akwesi Mensah, has urged Ghanaians not to speak against or question God over the demise of ex-Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu, 31, was a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.



He played for his current team, Hatayspor, the day before the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck.



The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria about two weeks ago claimed the lives of over 46,000 people.



11 days after the incident, Atsu was still missing, but on the 12th day, he was found dead.



This news broke the hearts of many—not just the family of Atsu but the entire nation, especially the football fraternity both nationally and internationally.



On Sunday night, February 19, 2023, Atsu’s body arrived in Ghana via Turkish Airlines.



His body was received by the family and a government delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



The sad scenes of the event got a lot of Ghanaians questioning God, especially on social media, with some asking God why he allowed such a good person to go instead of some politicians.



Atsu has been known for his philanthropic works, which include supporting prisoners, helping people further their education, and buying booths for local players each year.



When the news of his death broke, many whom he has helped took to social media to tell how benevolent Atsu was.



Commenting on the issue on Atinka TV‘ morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr Peter Akwesi Mensah said the way Atsu died was really worrying, expressing sadness over his death.



When the earthquake occurred and people were being rescued, he observed that a lot of Ghanaians were praying and hoping that Atsu would be rescued alive because Ghanaians do believe in God.



Unfortunately, it did not happen like that and his dead body was brought to Ghana.



He observed that some people were saying instead of Astu’s Death, some politicians should have died, considering the good things he did for people.



“As we console the family, we also console the entire nation, especially the football fraternity,” he said.



He continued, “To be honest, looking at the photos of his death, if that is what he went through, you can tell he really suffered, so you ask God questions, look at the testimonies people are giving about him, is this how he should die?



"When you look at how good people die, sometimes, if you do not take care, you will question God, but God knows what is good and what he does for his children, so even when we cry, we leave it based on his word.



"So I will urge the public who are talking plenty to stop it. Although Atsu has done great things for a lot of people, people will ask, “Why is such a good person gone?”



Meanwhile, the Vice President has promised that the government will see to it that the late ex-Newcastle player is properly buried.



Astu left two children and a partner behind.