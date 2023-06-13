Atronie gets new chief after 34 years of protracted dispute

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: GNA

A new chief has been enstooled at Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality, after decades of a protracted chieftaincy dispute which has denied the town the required development.



The 34-year-old dispute erupted after the death of the late Nana Kusi Boadu in 1989, and since then the matter had been pending before the judicial committee of the Asanteman Council.



Consequently, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II finally gave a verdict on the dispute which paved the way for the enstoolment of Odiawisie Boamponsem Darko II.



Known in private life as Nana Gyamfi, aged 78, and a businessman, Odiawisie Darko II succeeded his late uncle who died after a short illness.



The Atronie town was greeted with joy and ecstasy on Sunday when the chiefs and people carried Odiawisie Darko II in a palanquin and paraded him through the main street of the town amidst the sporadic firing of musketries by traditional warriors.



It was, however, hectic for the few Police personnel to control human and vehicular traffic as virtually all the residents filled the streets of the town, thereby making it extremely difficult for commercial vehicles to move.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana John Foster Forkuo, the Abusuapanyin (family head) of the Deduakorase Royal Gate, expressed appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for amicably resolving the Atronie chieftaincy dispute.



He regretted the town had been neglected in development because of the protracted dispute and expressed the hope that with the successful installation of the new chief, the people would bury their differences, forge ahead in unity and push the development of the area forward.



Odiawisie Darko II later told the GNA he was highly elated and promised to ensure all the people were brought on board to identify and tackle the development needs of the town.



The chief also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Asanteman Council and pledged to serve the council and the people of Atronie in humility and diligence.



Nana Werekoaa Afari II, the queen mother of Atronie advised the people to come together and rally behind the new chief for the purpose of development, saying “our town is lagging behind in development and we must all contribute our quota to meet our development needs”.