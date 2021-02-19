Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

Atom of 'Y3 wo krom' fame installed Gyaasehene of Asuaba

Ebenezer Larbi is popular known as Atom

Hiplife artiste, Ebenezer Larbi, popular known as Atom of "Y3 wo krom" fame, has been installed Gyaasehene of the Asuaba Traditional Council in the Upper West Akim District of Eastern Region.



Atom now goes by the stool name, Nana Afum Larbi, after he was successfully taken through all necessary installation rites including swearing oath of allegiance to the Chief and the entire people of Asuaba.



Addressing the media, Nana Afum Larbi reiterated his commitment to serve his elders and the people, especially the youth, who have deemed it fit to elevate him to become chief.



He emphasised that he was carefully assessed and chosen as a royal family member to become chief and that it wasn't a paid-for honour.



"I hail from this town and I left to the city to hustle. The Elders of this town have deemed it fit for me to be part of them to govern the people.



"I would say that I'm the youngest installed chief here and so I'm here for the youth and so if the youth have any concerns to reach the ears of our Elders, they can fall on me.



"I'm here to help my people. I have come to serve them," he said.



The new Gyaasehene of Asuaba also used the occasion to appeal to the Okyenhene, under whose jurisdiction Asuaba falls, to urgently help to stop illegal sand winning at Asuaba to save farms from being destroyed by the illegal activity.



"Okyenhene, I humbly appeal to you to stump your feet on activities of illegal sand winning in this town so our farms can be protected.



"Farming is what the people of Asuaba get their daily bread from," he appealed.