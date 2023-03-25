Ato Forson speaks after his caucus failed to stop the approval of Akufo-Addo’s appointees

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has addressed Ghanaians following his caucus’ failure to stop the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a Facebook post he shared on Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Minority Leader said that he is saddened by the things that transpired during the vote to approve the appointees on Friday, March 25, 2023.



“To say I am profoundly disappointed with the outcome of yesterday's proceedings is an understatement,” he said.



Dr. Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, however, commended members of his caucus who stood with him in the quest to stop the president from adding more appointees to his government.



“While it is true that we did not achieve the desired reduction in the number of ministers under this government, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people.



“These MPs have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society. Their tireless efforts to push for a reduction in the number of ministers are a testament to their dedication to our shared cause,” he said.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



