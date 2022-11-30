Ato Forson slams MPs for abandoning 2023 budget for Qatar World Cup

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has raised concerns over what he says is the abandonment of the 2023 Budget debate by some majority members and cabinet ministers, for the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, at a critical time like this.



According to him, members of Parliament must show seriousness in resolving the current economic crisis.



In a Twitter post, Ato Forson shared a picture of the Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, with the caption; “at a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar! The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis!”



On November 29, the majority side in Parliament failed to show up in their numbers for the commencement of the 2023 budget debate.



At the time the Speaker gave the guidelines for the commencement of the debate, only 21 Members of Parliament were seated on the Majority side of the House.



Even though the majority had said they will not participate in anything that has to do with the budget following their call for the resignation of the finance minister due to the economic crisis, the reason for their absence has not been stated.



Some have also been spotted in Qatar participating in the ongoing World Cup Tournament.

At a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar! The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis! pic.twitter.com/bhG2Dz3NvG — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) November 30, 2022

Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement.This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house.The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.NYA/WA