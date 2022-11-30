Ato Forson slams MPs for abandoning 2023 budget for Qatar World Cup

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has raised concerns over what he says is the abandonment of the 2023 Budget debate by some majority members and cabinet ministers, for the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, at a critical time like this.
According to him, members of Parliament must show seriousness in resolving the current economic crisis.
In a Twitter post, Ato Forson shared a picture of the Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, with the caption; “at a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar! The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis!”
On November 29, the majority side in Parliament failed to show up in their numbers for the commencement of the 2023 budget debate.
At the time the Speaker gave the guidelines for the commencement of the debate, only 21 Members of Parliament were seated on the Majority side of the House.
Even though the majority had said they will not participate in anything that has to do with the budget following their call for the resignation of the finance minister due to the economic crisis, the reason for their absence has not been stated.
Some have also been spotted in Qatar participating in the ongoing World Cup Tournament.
At a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar! The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis! pic.twitter.com/bhG2Dz3NvG— Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) November 30, 2022