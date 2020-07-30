Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ato Forson not busing people to register, ignore NPP lies – Ajumako NDC

Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency has rubbished reports that two persons have been arrested by Gomoa Dominase Police for coming to Akumako to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Gomoa East Constituency Organizer had claimed that the MP for the area, Cassiel Ato Forson had bused people into the constituency to register and be paid money.



But in a press conference Thursday morning, the NDC Constituency Communication Officer Galahad Alex Andoh stated that the allegation is nothing but a fabrication by the NPP and must be disregarded by all right-thinking members of the public.



“We are very disappointed in some of the media stations who carried such news and we the NDC party are saying it categorically that it is a fabricated story. How can Hon. Ato Forson pay an amount of 200 cedis for votes and the people too are not from the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency and we don’t know them anywhere so such news is an outright fabrication and it’s bogus.



The NDC Secretariat in Ajumako further issued a two-week ultimatum to the NPP Gomoa East Constituency Organizer to come out and apologize to Ato Forson for the defamation of character else they file a legal suit against him.



“Ato Forson has never met anybody from Gomoa Buduatta and for that matter Gomoa East Constituency to come to Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to register and vote for the name so we are sending a strong warning to the NPP to come and apologize to Ato Forson and the NDC party in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.”





