Ato Forson hints of economic gloom awaiting Ghana in 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a ranking member of Parliament’s Finance Committee Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has spelt out doom for Ghana’s economy in 2023.



He is predicting doom for various sectors of the economy with greater emphasis on the Banking Sector which he indicates that its health will be affected adversely.



“The haircut on domestic bonds and Eurobond is expected to adversely impact the health of the banking sector, local businesses, and individuals! Also, Bilateral debt restructuring will lead to government’s foreign financed projects being abandoned,” his post read.



In a ten-point posts shared via his social media handles, Ato Forson worryingly indicated that unemployment in Ghana will skyrocket considering the fact that government has placed an embargo on employment in the public sector.



Happy New Year Friends,



1. This year, Ghana’s economy will record one of the worst non-oil GDP growths due to the impact of the debt restructuring and a plethora of extremely tough fiscal and monetary policies.



2. The haircut on domestic bonds and Eurobond is expected to adversely impact the health of the banking sector, local businesses, and individuals! Also, Bilateral debt restructuring will lead to government’s foreign financed projects being abandoned.



3. Unemployment will worsen due to the freeze on employment, debt restructuring, poor business climate, and massive austerity.



4. Ghana will default in the payment of interest and principal on domestic bonds, Eurobonds, and most of our bilateral loans in 2023.



These will be compounded by the ff:



5. Expected layoffs from the financial sector due to the impact of the debt restructuring and expected layoffs from gov't foreign financed projects.



6. The complete reversal of discount on import values on goods and vehicles coupled with the introduction of the 2.5 % INCREASE IN VAT and other taxes on businesses will keep prices of goods and services high, and, in some cases, higher than current prices!



7. Also, government’s policy of automatic adjustment of electricity tariffs will exacerbate the high cost of living in 2023



8. Inflation is expected to be above 30% for the most part of 2023.



9. Government’s gold for oil policy will not make any major impact on the price of petroleum products.



10. The cedi will inevitably depreciate further, from Jan to June. before a possible IMF board approval in the Q2, 2023.



May the Almighty Guide and Protect Us all.