Ato Forson challenges Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over ‘BoG exaggeration’ comment

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has taken on the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, regarding the issues surrounding the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



In a 3news.com report, he accused the majority leader of disregarding the concerns of the Ghanaian people and deliberately choosing to wish away concerns they have raised about the Bank of Ghana.



The majority leader, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an interview indicated that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not directly report to Parliament and the minority is only exaggerating the issues of the central bank.



He urged against politicising issues concerning the Central Bank, stating that Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, should understand the Bank's relationship with Parliament due to his previous role as Deputy Finance Minister.



In response to the Majority Leader's assertions, Dr. Forson questioned the majority leader’s understanding of the concerns raised against the central bank.



“Is the majority leader suggesting to us that it is right for the affairs of the Central Bank to be mismanaged to this level? Is he by any means suggesting that one must defend his party’s position on every single national issue, even if this is inimical to the national interest?



“Is it not intriguing and ironic that the Leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and the NPP party are always quick to state that Ato Forson once worked at the Ministry of Finance and must know better?” he questioned.



Dr Ato Forson insisted that the Central Bank is not above the law.



“The Bank of Ghana is not above the law and indeed answers to the Finance Committee of Parliament on urgent matters as the Majority Leader alluded to,” he added.



The minority in parliament and the National Democratic Congress have given the Governor, Dr Ernest Addision, and his two deputies 21 days ultimatum to resign or risk their wrath.



This comes after the central bank in its 2022 report indicated it make a staggering GH¢6 Billion loss to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/WA



Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







