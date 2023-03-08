Ato Forson challenges Akufo-Addo’s ‘things are improving’ statement

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

The Minority leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson has challenged President Akufo-Addo's statement suggesting that things have improved in the country.



The president of the Republic of Ghana during his State of the Nation Address on March 8, 2023, listed some giant strides his administration has made in equipping and boosting the various sectors in the country.



Akufo-Addo spoke about constructing more NCA licensed fibre optic cables than any other government in the fourth republic has, providing more equipment (vehicles, ammunition, etc) to security services, implementing One District, One Factory Initiative, among others.



The president in all of these opined that Ghana is in a good place as things are improving.



However, Mr. Ato Forson objected, raising concerns when he was asked to move the motion for the house to be adjourned.



“Mr. President, there is indeed a widespread of despair and disenchantment among our people. Millions of Ghanaians are going through unbearable hardships and excruciating pains. Our economy is in its worst shape in decades. In fact, Ghana’s economy is bankrupt or insolvent.



“We are currently unable to repay our debts. Ghana has officially defaulted in repaying our debts since January 2022. Yet, your government is failing to cut down on the size of government and public expenditure,” Ato Forson said to counter the president.



Ato Forson also blamed Ghana’s inflation on the printing of GH¢50 billion and GH¢4 billion in 2022 and 2023 respectively by the Bank of Ghana.



He stated, “Ghana is witnessing hyperinflation largely because, Mr. President, your government allowed the Bank of Ghana to print GH¢50 billion for the year 2022 and another GH¢4 billion in the year 2023 first quarter.



“Mr. President, let it be noted that this expenditure financed public expenditure on your over-bloated government expenditure.”











