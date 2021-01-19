General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Atmosphere amidst School Reopening In Takoradi

Some pupils in class after the reopening of schools

Schools in Takoradi have reopened followed a directive by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that all students from nursery through to tertiary resumed academic work in January 2021, after schools were closed down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Visit by the GNA to Dunwell Methodist Academy, Reverend Dunwell Grant Methodist and Reverend Dunwell Kindergarten, Good Shepherd Anglican Primary and Golden Gate Adventist Preparatory and JHS in the Western Region showed full compliance with the directive.



In an interview with Mr. Alex K.Dadzie, the Acting Headteacher for Dunwell Methodist Academy told the GNA that, the only challenge they had was that the children often pulled their masks down their chin but their teachers had been told to keep their eyes on them.



He said about 100 parents had come to seek for admission but they were yet to admit new students. With team's observation, all the COVID-19 safety protocols were being observed.



At Rev Dunwell Methodist and Dunwell Grant Methodist, Madam Grace Acquaye told the GNA that, many of the students had only one nose mask which she stressed was not helpful because it could get torn so she pleaded with parents to get an extra nose mask for their wards. All the COVID- 19 protocols were being observed.



She noted that due to the large numbers that reported to school on the first day, some of the pupils could not get seats to sit since they were observing physical distancing and gave the assurance that the situation would improve as the days go by.



The GNA realized admission was in progress at many of the schools the team visited and many parents had come for the admission letters to enrol their children in school.



The GNA team realised some children were happy to see their friends after a long stay at home and others too said they were happy to be in school because of the boredom at home.



