Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Samuel Baah, Contibutor

Atiwa West NCCE inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

The committee has the mandate to promote peace and resolve conflicts during this season of election

The Atiwa West NCCE ahs inaugurated an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee that has the mandate to promote peace and resolve conflicts during this season of election. The meeting brought together members of the various political parties, the Police, NCCE, traditional leaders, Assembly members and the Electoral Commission.



The Atiwa West NCCE Director, Mr Clement Donkor said that the key indicator of democracy is good governance and a peaceful election has a lot to contribute to peace and democracy. He explained that Ghana has had 7 successful elections in the fourth republic but there is still a need to promote peace before, during, and after the elections. He cautioned against taking things for granted as it is dangerous to the peace in the nation.



He noted that since the Atiwa violence in 2010, there have been efforts to prevent such happenings and the inauguration of the IPDC is a measure to sustain stability and promote peace in the district. He added that the mandate of the IPDC was to ensure that political parties are free to campaign in all areas without problems and sensitize them to campaign void of insults and outrage.



Mr. Samuel Blankson, the Atiwa West Director of the Electoral Commission said that the Electoral Commission has engaged the media in all its activities.



He said that activities of the electoral commission have been transparent enough to the extent of publishing a daily count of registered voters during the voter registration exercise. He explained that the notice of poll was available to the general public and recruitment of temporary officials has been done and they will undergo training in preparation for the elections. He added that the office of the EC is opened for any information on demand.



The Atiwa West Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Opoku Yamoah mentioned that the general elections were less than a month away and elections are conducted under the strict guidance of laws. He expounded that the Police was committed to ensuring that peace is promoted and laws are enforced but admitted that a collective effort from the various stakeholders will make this mandate of the Police easily achievable. DSP Yamoah said that unity among the various political parties will ensure that there is no incidence of violence before, during, and after elections. He encouraged the various stakeholders to spread the message of peace and unity with their followers. He cautioned against altering posters of opposition parties, no wearing of party colours on the day of elections and awareness on fake news and information that will incite violence.



Members from the various political parties and all stakeholders were given the chance to ask questions and make suggestions that will help the committee achieve its mandate. Representatives from the political parties pledged to support the campaign for a peaceful election.



The District Director of NCCE, introduced plans for to organise a parliamentary debate among the three candidates contesting for Member of Parliament in the District. Mr Kwasi Amoako Attah – NPP, Mr Johnson Amo - NDC, Mr Reynolds Antwi – LPG.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.