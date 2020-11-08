Regional News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Samuel Baah, Contributor

Atiwa East District honours 20 farmers on Farmers Day

Mrs. Evelyn Vandapuye was awarded the Overall Best Farmer in the District

Twenty Farmers were awarded during the 36th Farmers Day Celebration that was held at Enyiresi in the Atiwa East District.



Speaking at the event, the Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare commended farmers for their hard work that ensured that Ghana did not run out of food amid Covid-19. She said that the government was particular about the development of agriculture in the country and that is evident in the flagship programs; Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and policies that have been rolled out to support agriculture. The member of parliament was excited to learn that five females including the overall best farmer were part of the awardees.



The District Chief Executive, Kwabena Panin Nkansah emphasized that he was glad about the hard work of farmers in the district. He stated that hundreds of farmers have benefited from the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development program. He commended the department of agriculture for taking the initiative to brand rice produced in the district. He promised that a satellite market was going to be established at Sekyere to promote the marketing of the rice.



Mrs. Evelyn Vandapuye, a 42-year-old female was awarded the Overall Best Farmer in the district. She said that she was trained as a Car Sprayer before going into farming about 10 years ago. She recalled been advised to go into livestock years ago at a training that was organized by the department of agriculture and said that has been a decision that has brought her far. Mrs. Evelyn Vandapuye currently owns 10 acres of sweet berries, 200 pigs, goats,1200 poultry birds, 25 acres of Coconut, 40 acres of cocoa farm, maize, cocoyam, plantain farms and a cold store.



The Atiwa East District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Samuel Ofosu said that the district introduced two new awards; the Best Enterprising Youth Farmer and the Best Collaborative Farmer. He explained that the Best Enterprising Youth Farmer is an award to encourage a youth who has the potential to become a great farmer. He added that the Best Collaborative Farmer is a farmer who best assisted in extension delivery acting as a contact farmer and supporting programs of the department.



The Best Enterprising Youth Farmer, Mr. Eric Coffie is a twenty-eight-year-old male farmer who owns 8 acres of cocoa, 8 acres of Plantain, 3 acres of Cocoyam, 5acres of Maize, 5 acres of cassava, and over 150 local birds



The Best Collaborative Farmer is a 35-year-old female farmer who tremendously supports projects of the department. She has succeeded in mobilizing 30 women in an FBO who undertake Women In Agriculture Development projects. The group she leads reduce post-harvest losses in plantain by turning raw plantain into flour that is used to bake cakes and other pastries.



The Member of Parliament for the District applauded the winners for their dedication to farming. In addition to the donation of 2 motorbikes, She added a cash prize of GHC 10,000 of which four female award winners received, GHC 2000.00 to 1st runner up and GHS 4000 to the overall best farmer.



The Overall Best Farmer took home a 200 horsepower Apsonic tri-cycle, a motorized mist blower, Knapsack sprayer, 5 Wellington boots, 4 bars of key soap, 8 cutlasses and a half piece of cloth with GHC 4000 cash donation also from the Member of Parliament



