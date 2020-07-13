Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: GNA

Atiwa East Assembly supports 128 PWDs

The donation is too empower the beneficiaries to undertake sustainable economic ventures

The Atiwa East District Assembly has supported 128 Persons With Disability (PWDs) in the District to empower them to undertake sustainable economic ventures.



The support was put together by the District Assembly Disability Fund Management Committee at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.



Items presented include deep freezers, popcorn production machines, complete set of information centre equipment and containers.



The Assembly also supported other beneficiaries with start-up kits, expansion of existing businesses, medical and educational needs and logistics for some of the PWDs.



The support worth over Gh¢246,577.00 formed part of the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund.



Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the District Chief Executive in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), entreated the beneficiaries to invest the items presented to them into productive and profitable ventures to help uplift their standards of living and welfare and cautioned them against selling the equipment.



He said the selection of beneficiaries was transparent and strictly based on the prescribed guidelines for the project.



Mr Nkansah explained that one major requirement was that the applicant for the fund must necessarily be a disabled person and submit an application detailing what he or she intended to use the money or items for and based on the convincing reasons stated, the committee approved the request.



Mr Nkansah said the purpose of the Fund was to empower PWDs economically to get them out of the street begging for alms and exposing themselves to risks.



He therefore entreated the beneficiaries to desist from selling out the items given them.



Mr Nkansah assured that the Assembly would continue to monitor the activities of the beneficiaries.



Meanwhile, the Assembly also presented a configured laptop to a 13- year-old visually impaired student to support her studies.

