Atik Mohammed officially bows out of PNC

Atik Mohammed has resigned from the PNC

Atik Mohammed has officially stepped out of the race for position in the People's National Convention (PNC).



The embattled General Secretary says he won't seek re-election neither is he desiring to play any leadership role in the party, stressing he is done with the PNC.



According to him, he would like to embark on other life pursuits and no more involve himself in the politics of his party.



He announced this on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

