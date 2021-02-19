Politics of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Atebubuman youth for development makes strong case for Kofi Amoakohene’s appointment

Outgoing Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene

The Atebubuman Youth for Development has mounted a strong case for the appointment of the outgoing Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene in the second term of the Akufo-Addo led government.



The group avers that the record of Kofi Amoakohene as the first Regional Minister for the Bono East region and the first-ever Member of Parliament for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atebubu- Amantin Constituency is unparalleled.



According to the group, even though the president has indicated that ministers who lost their seats will be reappointed into his government, Kofi Amoakohene’s case is exceptional.



The President of the group, Mr. Eric Owusu Addo told this reporter that the massive development that was witnessed in the Bono East region under his stewardship in the areas of road, security, education, health, and employment is unsurpassed and should be rewarded with another appointment.



Citing some of his achievements as the reduction in the number of armed robbery cases in the region, lobbying for the celebration of the 2020 National Farmers Day in the region, and being rated the Best Regional Minister out of the six newly created regions, Eric Owusu Addo argued that such achievements only deserve another appointment.



“We the youth in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality thinks our immediate past Member of Parliament (M.P) Hon Kofi Amoakohene should be given an appointment to serve in Nana Addo’s second term. Hon. Kofi Amoakohene was so selfless and delivered as expected and was able to visit every Municipality and District in the Region and gave report accordingly to various authorities.



“It is the prayer of Atebubuman Youth for Development that our dear friend, father, mentor and seasoned Politician would be considered by the first gentleman of the country; Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and give him a desirable position in his second term to serve the nation”.



Kofi Amoakohene was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for the first time in 2016.



He was made the first-ever Regional Minister for the Bono East region following the creation of the region in 2018 but he, unfortunately, lost in his bid for re-election to the NDC’s Sanja Nanja in the 2020 parliamentary election.