Atebubu drivers want 'wicked' potholes and faded road markings fixed

Regional News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Drivers in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region have appealed to authorities to pay attention to the poor roads in the area.



The drivers aver that the bad nature of some major roads in the municipality is responsible for accidents in the area.



Citing the 69 kilometres Atebubu-Yeji road as a classical example, the drivers say that the stretch since it was constructed some 20 years ago has not seen any major rehabilitation works leading to the development of series of potholes which make using the road very dangerous.



Apart from the potholes, the drivers say road markings which are adopted globally as a road safety mechanism to help guide drivers and pedestrians on the proper use of roads have faded posing a grave danger to road users.



According to them, the faded markings make it difficult for drivers to keep to their lanes, a situation that poses a risk to all road users.



Some drivers with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) who ply the Yeji-Atebubu road narrated to Ghanaweb that the road which is gradually becoming a death trap is affecting their work.



A popular taxi driver, Asaase ‘J’ opened up on how the number of potholes on the road is affecting his work as he has to regularly visit the mechanic for repair works.



“I ply the Atebubu-Yeji road but to be sincere with you the potholes on the road are too much. I am forced to do repair works because of the poor nature of the road so I am appealing to the appropriate authorities to fix the potholes”.



Meanwhile, an official of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality when contacted by GhanaWeb assured that the problem will be fixed soon as plans are far advanced for rehabilitation works to commerce on the stretch.



