Atebubu Zongo chief 'hot' as Traditional Council summons him over Mahama’s visit

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

The Atebubu Traditional Council has summoned the Zongo Chief, Sufailu Moro Osman over former President John Dramani Mahama's visit to his palace.



The summon, the Traditional Council reveals is to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mahama’s visit to his palace on September 17, 2020, at the blind side of the traditional leaders.



Speaking exclusively to Ghanaweb, the Dawuakwahene, and spokesperson for the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Yiadom confirmed that the Traditional Council has extended an invitation to Sufailu Moro Osman to appear in person at the Owusu Asare Palace.



Nana Boakye Yiadom averred they want to know under whose instruction and authority he welcomed Mr Mahama and Sanja Nanja knowing very well that the Traditional Council has severed ties with the NDC.



“The Traditional Council yesterday summoned all tribal heads within our jurisdiction to the palace. We have made our decision known to them that the NDC is not welcomed on our land and so no tribal chief should entertain them."



“There is another case that we are also dealing with and that is the case involving the Zongo Chief. Unfortunately, he could not attend yesterday’s meeting and so we have extended another invitation to him to appear before us on Friday to explain why he allowed John Mahama to campaign for Sanja Nanja at his palace”.



Meanwhile, independent checks by Ghanaweb indicate that the Traditional Council refused to meet Mr. Mahama during his visit to Atebubu on September 17, 2020.



Background



The former Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Sanja Nanja, used some unprintable words against the Queen Mother of the Atebubu Traditional Council, Nana Afia Donyina II on Accra based Pink Pink FM in 2016.



The Traditional Council which felt that the actions of Sanja Nanja had brought the name of and authority of the Traditional Council into disrepute performed the dreaded “Kodwane” ritual to eternally ban him from seeing any Chief in the area and from visiting the Owusu Asare Palace.



He was also banned from attending funerals and all social events organised within the jurisdiction of the Atebubu Traditional Council.

