Atebubu NSS personnel smile to the bank as arrears are paid

Correspondence from Bono Region<:



Over 40 National Service Personnel in the Atebubu Amantin Municipality in the Bono East Region who complained of not receiving their four months stipend have finally been paid.



The personnel have been paid three out of the four months they were owed by the National Service Secretariat (NSS).



According to them, the Secretariat has promised that the remaining one month will hit their bank accounts in two weeks’ time.



Mr. Osborn Choice, one of the affected individuals in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb said they are relieved by the payment of the allowance.



Osborn who was grateful to Ghanaweb for the reportage on their predicament revealed that they are no longer surviving on Gari as it used to be for the past four months.



“Thanks to Ghanaweb we have received our arrears from the NSS and we are grateful. They paid three out of the four months and they have promised to pay the rest in two weeks’ time. The feeling is marvelous as we longer have to rely on gari to survive”.



On June 19, 2020, Ghanaweb carried a report on how some National Service Personnel in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality were suffering as a result of months without their monthly stipend.



The service personnel lamented how they were struggling to pay rent, utilities, and even afford food, a situation that forced them to rely on Gari with salt for survival.



“We are facing a serious challenge as far as the payment of our monthly stipend as service personnel is concerned. Some of us, about forty in number, have not been paid our allowances for four months. Life has not been easy without the monthly Allowance so we are forced to rely on Gari with salt to survive.”









