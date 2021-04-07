Atadeka police re-arrest three suspects after they escaped jail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police in the Kpone Katamanso municipality have re-arrested three more suspects who escaped from cells at the Atadeka District Police station earlier this week.



Among the three is a notorious armed robber, Basit Sulemana, who is alleged to have been terrorizing residents within Zenu Atadeka and its environs.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the three suspects were arrested together with two others at their hideout in Juapong in the Volta Region, bringing the number of inmates who have been re-arrested to six.



The suspects broke cells and escaped over the weekend, the report stated.



In the interim, the first three inmates Akorli Amisha, Ibrahim Adans and Mubarack Seiti who were re-arrested a few hours after escaping from cells were put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court yesterday.



The court sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment with hard labor, from charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault on public officer and escape from lawful custody.



The suspects pleaded guilty to the first and third counts but on the second count, they pleaded not guilty although the court determined that they were guilty of that charge, accordingly sentencing them to 12 months imprisonment.



The hearing for the first and third counts is to be heard on April 28, 2021.



Meanwhile, the six other inmates at large are being sought after by the Atadeka Police.