Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

'At least appoint me to clean toilets' - Nana Obiri Boahen calls out NPP for neglecting him

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former deputy general secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), seems worried about how unfairly the party has treated him over the years.

Nana Obiri Boahen admitted to working tirelessly for the party and ensuring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president. He said his neglect by the party frontline is "shocking" and "worrying."

Speaking in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie', Obiri Boahen vented his frustrations, citing his party's recently-elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who also overlooked his efforts.

"If he [Dr. Bawumia] wants me on his team, that is okay, but if he doesn't, I will keep doing my best for the party. I have done my best for this party from 2016 till date, but if I am not being recognized, that's okay," he said.

Adding that, "From 2017 till date, I have not been appointed by this government on any board. I am human, and this kind of situation can be painful and worrying. At least they should appoint me to clean toilets."

