At least 70 children contract measles in northern Ghana, others placed on oxygen

Health News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been at least 70 reported cases of measles among children in the Northern Region since October 2022.



A citinewsroom.com report stated that the situation, described as worsening, has been compounded as a result of measles vaccines running out in the region.



In all, the communities of Karaga, Sagnerigu, Tamale, and Gushegu have been identified as places where the cases have been reported.



However, there have been no reported deaths from the outbreak, the report added.



Some of the affected have also been reported to have exhibited severe cases that have required that they be placed on oxygen.



In 2022, the pediatric unit of the central hospital in Tamale was closed down due to an outbreak of measles.



Meanwhile, the Regional Health Directorate has released a statement addressed to all district health directors, the report added.



“Given the current season, which presents one of the greatest risks for the transmission of measles, Districts Health Directorates and Facilities (both public and private) are urged to intensify surveillance on measles and other diseases of epidemic potential for prompt action should they occur.



“Districts and facilities are kindly requested to conduct prompt investigations and collect blood samples for laboratory confirmation. You are also expected to continue to intensify public education on the prevention of measles and other epidemic-prone diseases,” the statement is said to have read in part.



Measles is a highly-contagious viral disease. According to statista.com, as of 2020, there were 88 cases of measles were reported in Ghana, with a relatively higher number of 1,274 cases were registered in 2021.



Ghana recorded its lowest number of measles cases in 2007, with only six reported cases.



AE/BOG