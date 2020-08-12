General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: 3 News

At least 30% of NaBCo recruits employed permanently – John Kuma claims

John Kuma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP)

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr John Kuma, has claimed that the government has permanently employed between 30 to 40 per cent of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) recruits.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3 92.7FM Wednesday, August 12 that the government was determined to deal with the youth unemployment menace hence, the introduction of initiatives such as the NaBCo.



He said: “As we speak over the last two to three years of NABCO about 30 to 40 per cent of them have already been absorbed into the system on a permanent job basis.”



Mr Kuma, also a private legal practitioner further stated that: “Before you enrol, you know that you have three years. The government comes in to say that be enrolled on the programme up to three years and you have options as you are on, you can earn to move on to become an entrepreneur to start your own business.



“Or if an opportunity comes within the firm where you are working you can apply to be employed as permanent staff.”



The NaBCO programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems. The focus of the initiative is solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology and governance and drive revenue mobilisation and collection.



It is recalled that during the first anniversary of NaBCO on 11 October 2019, the Chief Executive of NaBCo, Dr Anyars Ibrahim, said over 11,000 people had already exited the scheme to permanent employment.





