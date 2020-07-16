Politics of Thursday, 16 July 2020

At Akufo-Addo’s age, what is he using power for? - Kwaku Boahen quizzes

Mr. Kweku Boahen, is the Deputy National Communications Officer of NDC

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Boahen has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s locus in seeking re-election whilst he is said to be sick and in self-isolation.



In an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkra on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Kweku Boahen explained that, the President should focus on his health needs rather than being ‘concerned about his re-election bid and electoral matters.’



“At his age, what is he using power for. You are sick and in bed. That is what Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told us so we are all praying for you to recover and you are there campaigning for people to go and register. What at all is he using power for?”



“I am praying so God helps him to recover but he shouldn’t let my prayers go in vain. He shouldn’t be so power concerned.” Kweku Boahen told Kwame Adinkra.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since July, 04, 2020 been in a self-isolation after coming into contact with persons who tested positive for Coronavirus.



A statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the President went into self-isolation on the advice of his doctors after one person in his inner circle tested positive for the new Coronavirus.



The statement explained that the president has tested negative for COVID-19, but “has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

