Asuogyaman MP breaks ground for construction of 3-unit teachers bungalow at Adjena SHTS

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko on Monday, May 29, 2023, cut sod for the construction of a teachers' bungalow at Adjena Senior High Technical School.



The project, which is to be fully funded by the MP, when completed, will accommodate three additional teachers in addition to the headmistress who currently is the only staff with accommodation on campus.



Present at the sod-cutting ceremony at the school, were the Chief of Adjena Tofoman; Nana Twum Barimah (III) and his Queen Mother and elders, officers from Asuogyaman District Education Directorate led by the Director; Augustina Adjoa Owusu and the head of Human Resource; Mrs Ruby Ohene-Adutwum.



The District Director of Education was very grateful to the Member of Parliament for the project and recounted the numerous educational interventions undertaken by the MP to lift the standard of Education in Asuogyaman including the supply of desks to Adjena SHTS at the beginning of this academic year.



According to the Assistant Headmaster of the School, Rev. Peter Brown, the project when completed will help improve supervision on campus, after contact hours and curb the incidence of students breaking bounds.



The MP is hopeful that when the project is finally completed, it would help to improve educational performance in the school as there would be teachers to supervise prep and other after-school activities on campus.



He also recounted the numerous infrastructural developments the school saw during his tenure as DCE under the Mahama government.



"It is regrettable that, since the NPP government came to power, not even a grain of sand have been added as an infrastructural development here in this school", he said.



The project which will be executed by EDMAT & SONS COMPANY is expected to be completed in three months.