Asukawkaw SHS matron arrested for allegedly stealing students' food

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cynthia Delarko, a matron at Asukawkaw Senior High School (SHS) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has been apprehended on allegations of stealing food meant for the students. The assembly man for the area, Mark Oduro, revealed in an interview with Asaase News that he had received numerous reports regarding the matron's theft.



According to Oduro, his investigations uncovered that Delarko was stealing food items approximately twice a week. It is alleged that she had engaged the services of drivers to transport the pilfered goods to Hohoe for undisclosed purposes.



Expressing his concern, Oduro stated that the matron's actions undermined the government's Free SHS policy, which aims to provide free education and support to students. Consequently, Delarko has been handed over to the Katanga Police for further investigation.



The stolen food items included bags of rice and beans, as well as large and small tins of canned tomatoes, along with a gallon of vegetable oil.



The school's headmaster, John Sitsofe Nukunu, has declined to comment on the matter.



Confirming the arrest, Kennedy Frimpong, the Katanga Police commander, stated that the police had initiated an investigation into the case.



The alleged actions of the matron have raised concerns about the welfare of the students and the need for stricter measures to ensure the proper utilization of resources designated for their benefit.







