AstraZeneca is safe; first jab provides 76% protection against coronavirus - GHS allays fears

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

"There is no vaccine that gives 100 protection," the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service said this in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Monday morning.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye made this known while discussing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in curbing the disease.



He noted that, although no vaccine provides 100% protection against any disease, they are the safest prevention or cure.



He believed the country will be back to normal soon as the population is vaccinated.



Touching on the first dose of the vaccines issued a month ago, Dr. Kuma Aboagye stated that those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine have adequate protection against the disease.



He revealed that AstraZeneca is 76 percent effective against COVID-19 infection and therefore encouraged the populace to avail themselves for the vaccine jab when the government finally secures vaccines to cover the entire country.



"So far, there is no vaccine that gives 100 percent protection . . . for a vaccine, even 50 percent is enough. If a larger population are to be 50% vaccinated, it is protective enough," he stated.



He was full of hope that Ghana will conquer the disease.







