Assuring Ghanaians you have your own vision is a smart move - Atik commends Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for choosing to be his own man without dwelling on the track record of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his campaign to be President of Ghana.



The newly-elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his victory address to supporters and the nation at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4, gave a clear indication of his independent mindedness to lead the country in 2025.



In his speech, Dr. Bawumia declared a new era, stressing his own vision and priorities for Ghana.



"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty", Dr. Bawumia said.



"My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources," the Vice President expounded, adding "I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline".



He further stated; "I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline."



Atik Mohammed, a former PNC General Secretary, was enthused that Dr. Bawumia has chosen to chart his own course.



He explained that assuring Ghanaians that he has his own vision will help him not to be judged on what he termed a "disappointing" performance of President Nana Addo which, to him, is a threat to Bawumia's presidential ambition.



"...His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs to show that, look, I am coming with a different vision because and of course, that is the only thing that will let people know that we are not voting for an extension of Nana. They are voting for a new entity, a new arrangement. So, I was happy to have heard him say that he is coming with a new vision which means he's coming with an entirely fresh vision", he said during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



He also deflated arguments that Dr. Bawumia is responsible for the economic mess created under the President Nana Addo's government, arguing "the role of the Vice President is just supportive...It is not always the case that what you think is what will be put into work".



