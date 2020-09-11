Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Association of Floating Voters rally behind Akufo-Addo for second term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Association of Floating Voters Ghana, an umbrella organization comprising of Ghanaian electorates not affiliated to any political party, have thrown their weight behind the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his remarkable achievements chalked in office since assuming office.



Members of the group have also declared their willingness to support his second term bid as Ghana heads to another crucial poll in December.



Addressing a news conference in Takoradi on Monday, September 7, 2020, to announce their decision to rally behind President Akufo-Addo, the group led by the President, Nicholas Addai, catalogued several achievements chalked by the government under the leadership of Mr. Akufo-Addo.



"When the NDC took over government from Formal President John Agyekum Kufuor, a new association was formed in Ghana with branches across the country known as Unemployed Graduate Association. When Nana Addo took over office, he introduced a number of policies to correct this abnormality, such policies include Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), which has seen massive increase in the employment sector, tackling the menace of unemployment in the country", he stated.



Again, they noted that under former President John Dramani Mahama, the country experienced electricity crisis for close to three and half years, this they say affected businesses including tailoring shops, hairdresser salons, barbering shops, hospitals, banks, mobile phone repair shops, the media houses, thus, radio, TV and the print media organizations just to mention a few.



"Many businesses were collapsed and some even moved out of the country. Can you imagine COVID -19 in Dumsor?", he quizzed.



According to the Association, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over office, power crisis became a thing of the past and businesses do not have to buy generators and diesel any more.



The Association observed that Mr. Akufo-Addo upon assumption of office, created a whole ministry to cater for Zongo development and also set up the Zongo Development Fund.



Under these, many projects are ongoing in the various Zongo communities across the country. He emphasized that Arabic teachers allowance has also been restored.



"The disabled are more empowered under Nana Addo. They have received more monies and more working equipments which helps them generate money on daily basis, the disabled are better off under this Nana Addo’s government than under formal President John Dramani Mahama’s Government".



The floating voters claimed that when the NDC took over government from formal President John Agyekum Kufuor, a new association was formed in Ghana with branches across the country known as Unemployed Graduate Association.



"Immediately Nana Addo took over office, he introduced several policies to correct this abnormality, such policies include Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP). In this COVID-19 era, many nations have fallen and many businesses have collapsed," they stressed.



"Here in Ghana, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has put in place a lot of measures in place to reduce the hardship on the citizens, some Ghanaians have enjoyed the following, hot meal for thousands of Ghanaians, free water for the entire country since the beginning till the end of this year, 50% electricity tariff cut off free electricity for landline user from the time of COVID -19 till the end of the year Tax waiver for all health workers, 50% additional salary for all COVID -19 front line workers stimulus packages to support all businesses and entrepreneurs to reduce the hardship as a result of the COVID -19 crisis on their businesses," the group contended.

