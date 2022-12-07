Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia in Ghana for two-day visit

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tim Watts, the Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, to commence a two-day working visit to the country.



Whiles in Ghana, Tim Watts is expected to engage high-level Ghanaian officials including ministers in a bid to ramp up the relationship between the two countries.



Tim Watts is also expected to have engagements with Australian companies operating in the country.



One of his first activities after arrival in Ghana was a visit to the Akode Epicentre which is a project of The Hunger Project Australia.



The Akode was set up in 2010 in the Okere District in the Eastern Region and is wholly funded by The Hunger Project Australia.



The Akode Epicentre seeks to improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities for less-privileged Ghanaians.



The Hunger Project Australia is a subsidiary of the global non-profit organization The Hunger Project, which is committed to the sustainable end of world hunger. The program is delivered in 22 countries, including Ghana.



The Hunger Project's mission is to end hunger and poverty by pioneering sustainable, grassroots, women-centered strategies and advocating for their widespread adoption.