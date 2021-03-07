Regional News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Assin South MP supports 9-year-old fire victim

Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, John Ntim Fordjour with wife and fire victim

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency Reverend John Ntim Fordjour and his wife Tracy Fordjour, spent their 6th March 2021 at the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to show kindness to a 9-year-old fire accident victim.



The little girl’s name only given as Mavis is reported to have sustained severe burn injuries at home in Assin Nsuaem in Assin South Constituency on 22nd December 2020, in her attempt to cook.



After receiving initial treatment at a nearby Health Centre, Mavis’ condition occasioned a referral to the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at Korle Bu where she underwent successful surgery to restore parts of her damaged skin.



The child has since been on admission recuperating from the injury. Although her father has been supportive and made part payment of the bills, the hospital and surgery bill had piled up.



The Ntim Fordjour couple upon learning of the plight of Mavis, visited her to make some donations and ensure the remaining bills were settled.



Mavis has since been discharged and recuperating at home in Assin Nsuaem.



“On 6th March, my beautiful wife Tracy and I took the jab (first dose of Covid-19 vaccine). The second part of our day was spent at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where we visited our little friend Mavis.



Mavis had been referred to Korle Bu for treatment after sustaining severe burns at home in Assin Nsuaem. With our modest support, Mavis has been discharged and can now visit her Mom and siblings back home.



We sincerely thank God for saving her life and grateful to the nurses and doctors who stood by Mavis. Take the jab, it’s safe. And show someone a little kindness when you can.”