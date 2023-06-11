Assin North by-election is unique - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. says the outcome of the Assin North by-election will have a significant impact on Parliament.



To him, the Assin North by-election is more unique than the by-election that was held at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region which saw a New Patriotic Party candidate winning the parliamentary seat.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Mr. Pratt opined that the Assin North by-election will affect the balance of Parliament stressing "it isn't like Kumawu (by-election). This one is unique and it is unique because if the NPP wins the seat, it will affect the parliamentary balance significantly. Kumawu did not present that for the NPP but now it (Assin North) presents that for the NPP".



"Kumawu didn't have controversy as this one; this one has become a little controversial and this has also jacked the temperature up a bit," he added.



The Assin North by-election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023 with the contest chiefly between NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson and Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party.



Mr. Pratt called for a violence-free and peaceful by-election, advising both the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to lawfully conduct themselves.



