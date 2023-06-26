Assin North by-election: Vote for Charles Owusu - Prez

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: Peace FM

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to the electorates in Assin North Constituency in the Central Region to vote massively for Charles Opoku, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in tomorrow’s by-election for growth and development.



Addressing a mammoth rally at Assin Bereku, he said, “Please vote for Charles so I can work with him to bring you more developments in Assin North”.



The rally which happens to be the last opportunity to canvass for votes was attended by big wigs of the party aspiring to become flagbearers such as Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong among others.



Others are Chief of Staff-Akosua Frema Osei Opare, national executives, ministers of state, members of Parliament, Chief Executives of public institutions and many more.



The Electoral Commission (EC) fixed Tuesday, June 27, 2023 for the by-election.



Tomorrow’s by-election is a straight race between the NPP's Charles Opoku and the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson who was ousted as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area by the Supreme Court which found errors in his candidature in the 2020 elections due to his status as dual citizen at the time.



President Nana Akufo-Addo reminded the people that though they voted for him in the 2020 elections, in the parliamentary elections it was the National Democratic Congress candidate who won due to skirt and blouse.



He pointed out that since then it has been one court case or the other for the MP elect James Gyakye Quayson.



“It is the reason why you need to bring the NPP back for the seat,” he said.



He reminded the electorates that former President John Mahama keeps accusing the courts of doing politics saying “When it suits them, we should all accept it but when it goes against them it is politics, why must it be so?.



He stated that nobody is intimidating anybody because the law is taking its place.



President Nana Akufo-Addo pleaded with the electorates not to make a mistake by voting for Quayson again since they need developments and not legal battles.



“Vote for Charles Opoku since he has you at heart. He is ready to serve you. Not somebody who will waste the time in court.

“Charles Opoku is number 1 and let's remember to vote for him because we stand for truth,” he admonished them.



NPP is confident of recapturing the Assin North seat relying on several engagements with constituents and the numerous projects by the Akufo-Addo-led Administration.



Speaking at the final rally, General Secretary of Justin Kodua Frimpong, was optimistic "the NPP will recapture the Assin North seat.



He is of the view that the voters have found out that their bets with NPP have yielded better development outcomes.



He added that "We are delivering on our development mandate in Assin North. We delivered good roads, building two major hospitals; completed a Polyclinic; expanding market blocks, school blocks and dormitories, etc."



Frimpong said the people of Assin North deserve a development-oriented MP and Opoku has through his Akosua Baako Foundation embarked on numerous social projects and interventions and is the best person to represent them in parliament.