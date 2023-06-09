Assin North by-election: There must be something in Gyakye Quayson which is why NPP doesn't want him to contest again - Dr. Otchere Ankrah

Politics of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Disqualified Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, who has still been filed by the National Democratic Congress, to contest the Assin North by-election says he will fight with his last breath to win back the parliamentary seat.



“I will fight for Assin North with my last breath. In every family, there is a Judas, as you are trying to pack things up others will be ready to destroy. But I know whoever is fighting something not for selfish gain but for the gains of the public, God crowns his efforts. The vision here is not a selfish vision. It is a vision for the whole Assin North community and its people. So, I know definitely we will achieve it,” he said in an interview posted by TV3.



But some concerned persons advise that the deposed MP should abstain from this by-election and wait till 2024 to re-contest the seat.



However, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah strongly believes Mr. James Gyakye Quayson is the NDC's best shot for the Assin North seat.



"He is their best foot forward," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "kokrokoo" show.



He noted that for the governing New Patriotic Party to exert their energies in opposing Mr. Quayson's candidature is an indication of him possessing a unique quality.



"There must be something that is in Gyakye Quayson which is why the NPP doesn't want him to re-contest," he emphasized.



