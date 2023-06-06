Assin North by-election: ‘It seems they are taking us for fools’- Chief fumes over selective development

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The Chief of Assin Dansame, Dr. Nana Okofo Twum Barimah V, has voiced his disappointment with the government for neglecting development projects in his area.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM’s evening news on June 5, 2023, he expressed concern over the abandonment of crucial projects in Assin Dansame pointing at massive channeling of resources towards a nearby town of Assin Bereku.



The chief highlighted the presence of stalled projects in his hometown, including road construction and a community center.



According to him, those projects were initiated several years ago but were abruptly halted, leaving the community without the anticipated benefits and instead of the government addressing those concerns, it has shifted its focus to developing Assin Bereku.



He emphasized his disappointment, describing the government's actions as a disregard for the well-being and development of Assin Dansame, he stressed there are similar concerns in Assin Praso and Asempanaye, which have also suffered from similar abandoned projects.



"It seems they are taking us for fools," Dr. Nana Okofo Twum Barimah V stated, highlighting the neglect of Assin Dansame by the government.



“When you take a look at what is happening in Assin North, frankly speaking, we are disappointed with the leaders, when you come to my hometown, Assin Dansame. We have a community center where a contractor came to clear the place and started something but left. So, we were just hoping that this by-election will bring hope for us for the community to develop but…we just realize all the development has gone to Bereku.



“Meanwhile, the government has neglected communities such as Assin Dansame, Assin Praso, and Asempanaye which also have similar projects but have been abandoned for years, the rest of us that we are a little bit closer, it seems they are taking us for fools…they can build schools, and agric centres and do other projects in the other communities but the assembly is not even thinking of doing any of them. We want them to use this by-election to let the contractor complete our abandoned projects because, after the by-election that is the end,” he added.







