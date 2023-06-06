Assin North by-election: Gyakye Quayson's popularity is a threat to the NPP - Amaliba

Politics of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A private legal practitioner, and a member of the Communication and Legal teams of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba is very optimistic his party’s candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election will regain his seat.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that James Gyakye Quayson who the NDC will present again for the by-election is a threat to the NPP.



“They [NPP] know he is more popular in the area and they are sacred,” he claimed.



Abraham Amaliba reiterated his party’s stance to keep James Gyakye Quayson as the candidate for the upcoming election.



“We will never change him regardless,” he noted.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced a by-election of the Assin North Constituency on June 27, 2023 following a declaration by parliament that the seat is vacant.



It was after the Supreme Court of Ghana ordered the House to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament.



The court explained that Mr Gyakye Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the seat.



Watch the interview below:



