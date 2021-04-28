Assin-North DCE rallies investment support for four factories

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, Acting District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin North has urged investors to take full advantage of Government’s industrialisation agenda to invest in the untapped local resource endowments to boost the local economy.



He said the district among others has great investment potential with existing large quantities of raw materials to facilitate all year round piggery, pepper, rice, and palm oil processing factories.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the DCE said investments would be the surest way to support the district to drive its accelerated development agenda, create employment and generate more revenue to finance infrastructural development.



Mr Andoh said the Assembly was more than ready to welcome stakeholders to tender in workable business proposals for the government flagship programme to take off smoothly in the district.



He indicated that the Assembly had large arable lands which could serve not only for agricultural purposes but for industrial use and it was also working hard to link communities in the hinterlands with roads to make all and places accessible.



The Assembly had also prioritized the promotion and cultivation of carefully thought-out three special cash crops including cocoa, coconut, and oil palm plantations to create employment and reduce poverty in the District.



The move was also working assiduously on its vision to complete all the ongoing development projects dotted across the district to enhance the development and growth of the District.



To meet its target, the Assembly has intensified the monitoring and evaluation of all ongoing projects to ensure that they are completed on schedule.



On infrastructural development, he indicated that with the assistance from Government through the District Assembly Common Fund among others, the Assembly had constructed culverts, drains, and roads, all geared towards opening up the communities for development.



He particularly mentioned the areas benefitting from the construction of culverts and roads as Endwa-Asuonkomaso-Amoakrom, Endwa-Dwenakyi and Akonfudi-Atwereboanda.



On security infrastructure, he mentioned the construction of a police station at Bediadua among other security mechanisms as part of efforts to drastically enforce security measures in the area.



Again, the ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound was under completion at Krofofrondo and Kwame Ankrah to bring health care services to the doorsteps of the people.