Assin Manso okada riders protest over disappearance of their 16-year-old colleague

The disappearance of a 16-year-old commercial motorbike rider, has reportedly led to unease at Assin Manso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, some colleagues of the deceased identified as Emmanuel Kwaku Amoah alias Vision on Monday, January 30, 2023, engaged in a protest over his sudden and mysterious disappearance.



Vision, who is a Junior High School graduate is said to have gone missing on Monday, January 23, 2023, after he received a call to pick up a passenger from a nearby village.



A leader of the commercial riders, Alex Gbli is reported to have noted that a state of fear has gripped his members following the disappearance of their colleague.



According to the riders who chanted war songs whiles cladded in red head and armbands, the incident has caused a reduction in their working hours and is therefore threatening their livelihoods.



Meanwhile, the protesters are said to have stormed the Assin Anyinabrim Police Station to demand the release of a suspect who has been coincidentally arrested over a murder incident.



“The suspect, whose name has only been given as Kofi was arrested for allegedly murdering a yet-to-be-identified person.



“We believe he knows the whereabouts of our brother and colleague because the missing boy’s motorcycle was found on his veranda with the number plates and other parts of the motor removed.”



“It is a clear indication that he is aware of the boy’s whereabouts which is why we are demanding his release,” the agitating riders noted.



However, the Assin South District Police Command is said to have calmed the protesters with an assurance of a commitment to investigating the matter thoroughly to ensure the discovery of the missing 16-year-old either dead or alive.



