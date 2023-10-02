Assin-Central constituents call for Alan-Ken partnership to wrestle power in 2024

Regional News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



The constituents of Assin Central have called for a partnership between Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyeremateng to secure power in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Their call came after the resignation of Alan Kyeremateng from the NPP yesterday, September 25, 2023, citing intimidation and an unfair playing field as his reasons.



The Assin Central constituents believe although both NDC and NPP have a veneer of being different, they are two sides of the same coin as they have been similar in terms of governance.



According to the residents, mostly drivers, the current state of the economic situation in the country is terrible, with the high cost of fuel accompanied by rapid cedi depreciation and widespread corruption.



Expressing disappointment in the Akufo Addo-led NPP government, they said while the average Ghanaian is wobbling in suffering and excruciating hardship, government appointees are living lavishly and in opulence.



That is the reason they are calling on Alan and Kennedy to collaborate to rescue the country from collapse to build a better hope for Ghanaians.







