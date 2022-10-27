Assin Breku murder case: We can't bury our relative without her head - Family explains

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The family of one Veronica Owusu who is alleged to have been gruesomely murdered by her husband at Assin Breku in the Central Region has expressed their displeasure over the slow pace of investigation into the horrific matter.



The accused, Yaw Owusu, a pastor at the True Redemption Church at Assin Breku and the prime suspect in the case reportedly murdered her deceased wife at his farm.



He has been remanded into police custody and is expected to reappear on November 22, 2022, following a plea by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo to allow the police to carry out further investigations.



Speaking to Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack of Angel News, the Abusuapanin Thomas Gaglo, indicated that the family receives no update from the police about the case to know the circumstances surrounding the murder.



He added that the matter has left them with much sorrow as they fear going about their day-to-day activities due to the missing head of their mother.



“The deceased is still in the mortuary without her head and we cannot bury her without the head,” he noted.



Thus, Thomas Gaglo called on the Ghana Police Service to scale up their investigations to bring perpetrators to book.



The deceased’s family expressed their grievances on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after the Assin Fosu District Court presided by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu remanded the accused for the second time.



He is however expected to reappear before the court on November 22, 2022.



The prosecution, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, pleaded with the court to give the police ample time to complete the investigation.