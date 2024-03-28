Asset Declaration: It is time we stop joking and make the laws work – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024
Dr Kofi Amoah, a pioneer of money transfer service to Africa and a passionate Panafricanist, has challenged the candidates seeking to lead the country ahead of the 2024 presidential elections to demonstrate leadership by example and publish their assets and relatives' assets as a sign of good faith.
Dr Kofi Amoah, who is commonly known as Citizen Kofi, said the candidates must not just declare their assets and that of their families but they must “also promise not to use the power of the presidency to amass wealth but to use the position to advance the cause of progress for the nation and her citizens.”
Dr Amoah was speaking on the back of reports that Bissirou Diomaye Faye, the new Senegal president-elect has published his full assets to demonstrate his willingness to tackle corruption in the country.
“The new President of Senegal, a 44-yr old youth leader, declared his assets BEFORE votes were cast, I challenge the declared presidential candidates in Ghana to declare their assets 3 months before voting takes place,” Dr Amoah posted on X and tagged vice president Bawumia, former president John Mahama and former Trade minister Alan Kyerematen.
