Asset Declaration: It is time we stop joking and make the laws work – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah, a pioneer of money transfer service to Africa and a passionate Panafricanist, has challenged the candidates seeking to lead the country ahead of the 2024 presidential elections to demonstrate leadership by example and publish their assets and relatives' assets as a sign of good faith.



Dr Kofi Amoah, who is commonly known as Citizen Kofi, said the candidates must not just declare their assets and that of their families but they must “also promise not to use the power of the presidency to amass wealth but to use the position to advance the cause of progress for the nation and her citizens.”



Dr Amoah was speaking on the back of reports that Bissirou Diomaye Faye, the new Senegal president-elect has published his full assets to demonstrate his willingness to tackle corruption in the country.



“The new President of Senegal, a 44-yr old youth leader, declared his assets BEFORE votes were cast, I challenge the declared presidential candidates in Ghana to declare their assets 3 months before voting takes place,” Dr Amoah posted on X and tagged vice president Bawumia, former president John Mahama and former Trade minister Alan Kyerematen.





Expanding on his call, Citizen Kofi told GhanaWeb that there are laws in Ghana that require politicians seeking the highest office of the land and their ministers to declare their assets but that law has been disregarded with impunity.“There are laws in the books for high-level public officials to declare their assets upon assumption of office and exit from office… but this law is disrespected, non-complied with and there are no consequences or punishment for same.“What kind of people are we? Other African countries are now running past Ghana and it is now imperative that we stop the joking and make the laws of the country help push towards civilized order.I’m calling for adherence to the laws that call for the declaration of assets and challenging all the Presidential candidates to help the country to do the right thing if in fact, their quest to lead us is genuine and honest. They must each declare their (and their family’s) assets now and promise not to use the power of the presidency to amass wealth but to use the position to advance the cause of progress for the nation and her citizens,” he concluded.Dr Amoah has over the years pushed for a political system that empowers the youth, radically tackles corruption and creates decent jobs for the vast majority of the citizens.He has also been advocating for the youth to actively participate in the affairs of the state because they are the biggest winners or losers of any governmental policy.KOD