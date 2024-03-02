Assent to anti-gay bill – GPCC to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill recently passed by Ghana’s Parliament to make it law.



In a statement issued on Friday, March 1, 2024, and signed by Apostle Immanuel N. O Tetteh, General Secretary, the GPCC expressed gratitude for the bill’s passage and congratulated the private sponsors and supporters.



As a Faith-Based organization, the GPCC thanked everyone involved in the passage of the bill popularly called the anti-gay bill and emphasised the importance of upholding religious and cultural values.



Ghana’s parliament recently passed legislation that strengthens penalties against LGBTQ individuals and those advocating non-conventional sexual or gender identities in the country. The bill introduces a prison sentence of up to five years for promoting LGBTQ activities, in addition to the existing punishment for gay sex.



Sponsored by a coalition of Christian, Muslim, and traditional Ghanaian leaders, the bill is now awaiting the decision of President Akufo-Addo, who has seven days to decide whether to assent or refuse. The President had previously assured in February 2021 that legalizing LGBTQ activities would not happen under his presidency.



Meanwhile, the “Big 18” and Human Rights Coalition has urged President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021.



They argue that the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates key fundamental human rights provisions in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.



According to them, in one swoop, this Bill seeks to infringe on, among others, the rights to dignity, freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom to partake in processions, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination.



