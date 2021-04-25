Assemblymen, market queens in Kumasi root for Collins Owusu Amankwah as next KMA boss

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

With the appointment of substantive ministers out of the way and the nomination of deputy ministers pending parliamentary vetting and approval, the next major decision of President Akufo-Addo in constituting his second government is the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



It has become obvious that many of the current MMDCEs serving in acting capacities would not be reappointed and one of such is Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, the current Mayor of the City of Kumasi, has served unimpeded through the first term of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



It is in view of this unfolding development that the members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) are clamouring for the appointment of the former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North Constituency, Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah to be given the job.



They cite his “activeness and public mobilisation and engagements, mental toughness and his expertise in security and intelligence gathering” as his major competencies that would be needed to man the city that is fast expanding in population and infrastructure, more so, that it remains the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Some market queens in Kumasi have also thrown their weight behind him.



They say he is currently the best fit for the job, because he was born and bred and lived all his adult life contributing to the development of Kumasi and Asanteman and has continued to be an active participant of NPP activities despite losing his seat at the party’s primaries.



Responding to the calls by the assembly members, the Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia North Constituency, Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah confirmed the rumours grinding in the mill that he is in the forerunning to be the next Mayor of the city of Kumasi.



The young former lawmaker with two terms experience in Parliament and having served on key committees like the Defence and Interior and Government Assurances as Vice Chairman and Chairman respectively aims at the job to “restore Kumasi to its full glory”.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com on Friday morning, he said he is aware that he has been tipped by top party guns to succeed Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi as the next boss of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, following the submission of his name alongside those of two others for consideration by the President.



The Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwaa attributed the confidence reposed in him by the NPP leadership to be the new boss at KMA to his long service to the good of the party and government, through grassroots mobilization, communication and active local governance participation at the time that he was an ex-officio member of the KMA due to his position as an MP.