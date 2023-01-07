Assemblyman, three others arrested for transporting over 104 bags of marijuana

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of some four persons including an assemblyman in possession of over 104 bags of substance suspected to be narcotics.



The suspects according to the police were arrested on Thursday, January 5, 2022, at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region while transferring the narcotics into a boat at the seaside.



“Police intelligence operation on 5th January 2023, led to the arrest of four suspects for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region.



“The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege,” the police said in a statement shared via social media.



According to the police, the assemblyman attempted to bribe the arrested officers but failed.



“During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 20,000.00).



“The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money,” the police said.



The suspects who were put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday have since been remanded into custody and are to reappear on January 23, 2023.







