Assemblyman drowns on his way to campaign for district-level elections

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manasseh Addison Sackey, a 34-year-old teacher and an assemblyman seeking re-election in the Teberebie electoral area in Prestea in the Western Region lost his life on Monday, December 4, 2023, while on a campaign tour.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, Sackey who is popularly known as Teacher Obour drowned in a river.



The incident happened as Sackey, accompanied by five members of his campaign, embarked on a journey to a nearby village ahead of the upcoming district-level elections.



The report stated that his team had cautioned him against the said campaign tour, citing potential risks, but Sackey insisted that the destination was within proximity and that he would soon return.



The report explained that their canoe capsized in the middle of a river with the three survivors of the incident confirming the death of Sackey and another through drowning.



The deceased's body has been transferred to the Tarkwa municipal mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



“His campaign crew told him not to go, but he insisted it was just a stonethrow, and he could return immediately. He was wearing Wellington boots with five others on board. Just in the middle of the river, the canoe capsized. Three others came back to report that Manasseh and the other gentleman had drowned.



“A search team was sent, only for them to find the lifeless body of Manasseh Addison Sackey. This happened around 2:00 pm, and the body was found around 6:00 pm.



“The chief of the area has declined to speak to us, and we are yet to hear from the municipal chief executive too. Some assembly members came to get firsthand information,” citinewsroom.com quoted a journalist with Prestea FM, Nana Esi Brew Monney to have said.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.