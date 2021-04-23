Assemblyman, 22 others barred from Seven Seas concessions

Regional News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: GNA

David Eglu, Assemblyman for Adafienu, and 22 others have been barred from the concessions of a salt mining company, Seven Seas Salt Limited.



The group is to stay clear of White D’Ore Concession (Hedzranawo, Adafienu, Tetekope and Agorko), the latest of the three concessions granted to the Indian-owned company operating in the Ketu South Municipality.



The other two concessions of the Company are Adina Concession (currently developed) comprising Adina, Amutinu, Salakakope, Agbevekope and Kpedzakope and yet to be developed Agavedzi-Blekusu Concession (Agavedzi, Blekusu, Dogbekope, Sonuto, Taskcorner and Tsavanya).



Chief Inspector Bob Wudah, prosecuting, told the Aflao District Court that the 24 defendants calling themselves Concerned Opinion Leaders of Adafienu on March 24, 2021, wrote a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission stating their objection to the granting of the mineral rights to the Company.



He said the group in that letter, which was copied to the Denu Police Command, threatened to stop Seven Seas Salt Limited from operating on Adafienu wetlands.



Chief Inspector Wudah said before the threat from the group, the allodial owners of the wetlands and the lawful occupiers of the Adafienu Community represented by the Chief, Torgbui Adzabli received from the Company, loss of livelihood compensation and that the Assemblyman for Adafienu had the cheque meant for the community.



He said following the threats, there was a stakeholders meeting chaired by Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, which held that the people should address their concerns, if any, through the chiefs and not through attacks.



The prosecution said on April 8, however, a five-member group, claiming to be sent by the Assemblyman for Adafienu and one Mr Paul Nutassey, armed with machetes and clubs, went and attacked workers of the Company, thus, the application by the Police to restrain them from conducts, which could result in loss of lives and properties.



Mr David Eglu and the other defendants, who denied knowledge of the April 8 attack on the Company, told the court that the last person was absent on the day to allow him to travel outside for an examination.



Mr Stephen Akrasi, the presiding judge, bonded the 23 defendants to be of good behaviour for a six-month period, during which they must desist from rioting and conducts, which could compromise the peace and security in the area.



In default of the bond, the group would serve six months imprisonment.