Source: GNA

Assembly records 36 per cent of revenue target

Mr Edward Laabiiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), says despite the glaring revenue potential of the District, the Assembly had only managed to record about 36 per cent of its revenue target for 2020.



“At the end of the month of June 2020, the Assembly collected only GH?57,572.81 representing 35.91 per cent of the estimated target of GH?160,315.50 for the year,” he said.



Addressing the first session of the Wa West District Assembly at Wechiau, Mr Sabo explained that the poor performance of the District in its revenue generation was partly due to the noncompliance by cattle farmers in the District to pay cattle rates.



He, thus, urged the Assembly Members and traditional authorities to sensitise the people on the need to pay those rates to propel the rapid development of the District.



“As a house, we need to map out strategies to improve on our revenue generation so as to reduce our over reliance on the central government for funding,” Mr Sabo said.



On security, the DCE urged the members of the Assembly as well as the community folks to support the security agencies in the discharge of their duties for the collective benefit of the District.



He said as part of measures to boost the security, government had deployed personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Immigration Service to the District to join force with the police to help maintain security.



Mr Sabo indicated that the Assembly had, among other things, drilled 21 boreholes in some communities as part of efforts to make potable water accessible to the people.



“Government in its fight against the spread of COVID-19 disease, six additional boreholes had been drilled in selected major markets across the District under the COVID-19 fund,” he added.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alexander Tanga, the Wa West District Police Commander, noted that the security services in the District were faced with logistical challenges such as vehicles and fuel to carry out their patrol activities effectively.



He, therefore, appealed to the stakeholders to provide them with the needed resources to enable them to effectively protect the people from criminal activities such as armed robbery.





