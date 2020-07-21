Regional News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Assembly members in Tano North demand for their ex-gratia

MCE addressing Hon.Assembly members

The Tano North Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Ernest Kwarteng has asked the assembly members to form a united front to help develop the Tano north municipality.



He added that divisive tendencies would only retard the progress of the Municipality.



Hon. Ernest Kwarteng touched on the effect of ravaging Covid -19 which has slowed down the activities of the Assembly not reaching their targeted budget for the first quarter.



The Assembly only achieved 31.13% from the Assembly proposed Internally Generated Fund (IGF).



The MCE mentioned a six-seater toilet facility at Bomaa, water extension to six marketplaces, construction of two-bedroom semi-detached staff quarters, construction of bedroom hostel facility at Yamfo College of health as some developmental projects embark on.



Another issue raised in the meeting was the paying of the ex-gratia for the Assembly members as they were not clear as to how much they would get as their tenure expired.



The Assembly members asked since changing from district status to municipal status now, the ex-gratia must also be changed from 1500 to 2000 Ghana cedis as the ceiling.



This came to light when Hon. Ernest Kwarteng was addressing the first ordinary meeting of the assembly.



On her part, MP of the Tano North constituency Hon. Freda Prempeh pleaded with the assembly members to propagate Covid-19 protocol as they take their security into their own hands. She urged them to use their nose mask, hand sanitisers to protect one's self.



She continued that 10000 nose masks are being distributed to schools.



In the related development, Hon. Presiding Member Adom-Agyei Kenneth to his colleague Assembly members that the NALAG President assured them that the motorbike would be given to them in the first year to help their community, not until the end of their tenure.



The Tano North Municipal Director for Electoral Commission Madam Grace Martha Navelah urged the people to go and register for the new voters registration exercise which will start on Tuesday,30th June. The Tano North municipal has expanded registration centres from 110 to 122 registration centres.

