General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Jonathan Mensah, Contributor

Assembly Members of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly appeal to Akufo-Addo to retain MCE

MCE for Weija-Gbawe Patrick Kumor

The Assembly Members of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal assembly have together endorsed the Chief Executive officer, Mr. Patrick Kumor, for his sterling performance over his 2-year tenure in office.



Speaking at a press conference held on Monday 18th January 2021, the team of Assembly members led by Hon. Andrew Oppong Amoako(Assemblyman for New Gbawe), recounted the achievements of the MCE and drum home the need for Mr. Kumor to be retained for the next 4 years.



According to them, the MCE performed extremely well over the past two years and they believe he will do much better for the fourteen electoral areas if he is maintained by the President.



"We are informing our listening President that changing Mr Kumor will cause a delay in the progress of Weija-Gbewe Municipality considering the good and services he has rendered to the municipality since his appointment", the statement noted.



The statement further reiterated that "the MCE has done nothing wrong to be changed. Hon. Kumor has served the people well since he assumed office and that any attempt by sacking him will bring a retrogression in our area."



The Assembly members also took the opportunity to appreciate Member of parliament for Weija-Gbawe Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah for her dedication towards the development of the constituency.



The Assembly Members, led by the Presiding Member, Hon. Emmanuel Oduro Ampaw,ended the presser by presented citations of honour to both the MCE and MP in the office of the MCE.



