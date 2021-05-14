Assembly Members must be epitome of good leadership - Presiding Member

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member, Ada-East District Assembly has tasked the Assembly Members to be the epitome of good leadership in their communities. He tasked the members to lead and provide guidance for the electorates by finding solutions to minor problems in society.



Mr Agudey explained that the District Assembly Members have the mandate to formulate and executive plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilization of resources necessary for the overall development of their jurisdictions.



The Presiding Member stated at the first ordinary session of the Ada East District Assembly which was to consider the Assembly’s Authority Report for ratification and implementation.



Mr Agudey said the prime objective of the Assembly Member should be the development of the Electoral Area and the district at large and this could be started at the grassroots.



The Presiding Member of Ada-East, therefore, charged the Assembly Members to explore opportunities in the area of agriculture, tourism, and other sectors that could generate incomes for the residents.



That he said, would help reduce unemployment and make lives meaningful for themselves and their families.



Touching on the training of the Unit Committee Members, the Presiding Member called on Assembly Members to empower and support the Unit Committee to deliver quality services to their respective communities.



He said the Unit Committee could perform better “if well trained them to help solve minor problems in the society”.



Meanwhile, Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive Officer for Ada East told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, health has become one of the critical areas which the Assembly was paying attention.



She said efforts are being made to ensure that all the health facilities in the district work efficiently and effectively towards the satisfaction of the health needs of the people.



Ms Pobee noted that the major health problem facing the District is the predominance of malaria cases; to forestall the situation, several preventive measures have been adopted.



The Ada East DCE said the assembly would continue to work with strategic stakeholders to ensure the holistic development of Ada.



Ms Pobee who have been tagged as Ada Development Executive Director due to her developmental drive called on the traditional authority, political parties, security operatives, religious leaders and other interested parties in Ada to join forces with the assembly towards rapid development of the district.



