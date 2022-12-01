Assembly Members in West Mamprusi appeal to government for a police patrol vehicle

Regional News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



Assembly persons in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are appealing to the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to support the police in the municipality with patrol vehicles to combat the incessant robbery attacks on the residents.



The call of the Assembly members comes on the back of previous and recent robbery activities in the municipality, especially, Walewale township where most of the robbers constantly escaped after robbing people of their property without being apprehended by the police due to the lack of patrol vehicles to get to the scene on time.



The crooks' persistent attack on the residents has caused fear and panic as mobile money vendors, provision store owners, and other business activities cannot carry on beyond 7 PM.



The assembly members describe the situation as problematic and horrendous to the economic activities in the municipality hence, the need for the government to support.



There are two police charge offices in the municipality thus Walewale and Nasia but these offices have undersupply of patrol vehicles to strengthen their operations.



The Presiding Member, Pastor Ibrahim Sebiyam, in an interview with GhanaWeb asserted that the police are doing their best but the lack of patrol vehicles is the main challenge.



"The police have been doing very very well. But with regards to vehicles, we still have to appeal to the central government, individuals, and organizations, to come in and support," he said.



"Indeed, the number of vehicles given or available right now is woefully inadequate to enable effective night and day patrol in the municipality considering how fast the municipality is," Pastor Ibrahim Sebiyam added.



The assemblyman for Nayirifong electoral area, Hon Mohammed Rabiu Jabaa also added that "The police are using the only vehicle in the municipality to escort market women to their destinations and at the same time for patrols. The police just need patrol vehicles to do a proper job."



In the same vein, the assemblyman for Tampulugu electoral area, Hon Salley also added that "It would have been good if the government can provide a vehicle for the police to be patrolling the hotspots zones," he said.



Meanwhile, last year, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated two patrol vehicles to the police but one was involved in an accident with the VIP grand Bird bus which resulted in the death of one of the police officers (driver) on the Nasia-Loagri stretch of the road.



in view of this, the assembly members in the West Mamprusi Municipality are therefore appealing to the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide the police in the municipality with patrol vehicles to fight the menace.